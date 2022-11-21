Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $25.27 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,703 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 5.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.77% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $25,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

