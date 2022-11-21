Johnson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 632.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.93 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $137.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

