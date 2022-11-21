JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,530,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after buying an additional 141,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.48 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

