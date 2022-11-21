Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Cut by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 144,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 260,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. 131,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,490,482. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

