Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Lowered to GBX 210 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.17) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingfisher to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($3.94) to GBX 240 ($2.82) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 273 ($3.21).

LON:KGF opened at GBX 246.10 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 226.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 240.69. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 769.06. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 359.80 ($4.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

