Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.00. 19,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,293. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

