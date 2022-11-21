Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,627 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,631 shares of company stock valued at $18,273,483. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.15.

CRM traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $143.44. 174,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,311. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $305.49. The company has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.