Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Avantor by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,287,000 after acquiring an additional 270,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

