Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $5.60 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in McKesson by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.19. 13,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,985. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $215.27 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.89.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

