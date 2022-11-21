Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in AbbVie by 73.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 48.5% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 32.9% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.88. 134,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

