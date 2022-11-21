Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.63.

TEL stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $125.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,024. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

