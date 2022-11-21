Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 1,047 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 137.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

NYSE MLM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $355.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,959. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

