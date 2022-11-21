Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 19,685 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,685 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 96.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 41.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $346.54. 45,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,185. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.