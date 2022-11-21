Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 39,965 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,965 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 170,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

