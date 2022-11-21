Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00236378 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00087022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,849,313 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

