Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE KOP opened at $29.06 on Monday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $607.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Koppers by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 43.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

