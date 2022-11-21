Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.13. 6,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,222,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.34) to GBX 735 ($8.64) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.83.

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

