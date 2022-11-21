Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 0.1 %

KURA stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

