Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.81

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 1106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Landstar Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar (LDSR)
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.