Laqira Protocol (LQR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $356,503.09

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $59.39 million and $356,503.09 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

