Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $63.07

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.07, but opened at $60.02. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $59.28, with a volume of 1,543 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $979.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,967.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $760,838 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $24,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 345,300 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $7,556,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.