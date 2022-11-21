Lawrence W. Schwartz Sells 2,700 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 2,700 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $152,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.71. 9,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $275.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.