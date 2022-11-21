Lawrence W. Schwartz Sells 2,700 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 2,700 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $152,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.71. 9,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $275.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.90.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
