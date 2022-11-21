Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Raised by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Leidos stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

