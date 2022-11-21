Lido DAO (LDO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $849.38 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $849.38 million and $21.15 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00006998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,921,111 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

