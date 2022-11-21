Lido Staked ETH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $499,060.54 (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $3.93 billion and $499,060.54 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,126.23 or 0.06971750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.34 or 0.08425364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00465788 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.71 or 0.28578009 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,753,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,753,293.46176238 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,124.09448295 USD and is down -6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $437,925.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

