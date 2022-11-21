Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Edward Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,264.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.58. 37,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
