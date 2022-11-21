Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Edward Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,264.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.58. 37,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. Equities analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

