Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $55.54 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

