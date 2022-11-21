Linear Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Linear has a total market cap of $55.63 million and $1.45 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

