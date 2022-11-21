Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.92

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $696.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.92 million. Lion had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

