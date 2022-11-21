Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.92

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Lion Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.
Lion Company Profile
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
