Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $51.77 million and approximately $719,684.33 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,653,556 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

