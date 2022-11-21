Liquity (LQTY) Reaches One Day Volume of $719,684.33

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Liquity token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003898 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $51.77 million and approximately $719,684.33 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,653,556 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

