Liquity Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Liquity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003670 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $49.10 million and approximately $721,180.17 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.77 or 0.08471851 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00460232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.18 or 0.28237129 BTC.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,648,871 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

