Liquity USD Market Cap Tops $195.70 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00006495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $195.70 million and approximately $161,451.35 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 188,504,772 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

