Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $500.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $476.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.58. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $5,598,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

