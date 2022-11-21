Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 436 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,607 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,127. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.4 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $128.21. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.24. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

