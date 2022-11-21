Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 129,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $105.24. 25,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,548,126. The stock has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $177.75.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

