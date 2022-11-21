Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Trimble by 4.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trimble by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Trimble by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble Stock Performance

About Trimble

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.55. 2,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,281. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

