Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,330 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 126,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,974,943. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

