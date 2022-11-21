Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of YETI worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in YETI by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of YETI by 11.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 191.9% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of YETI by 6,321.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.76. 1,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,708. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $103.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

