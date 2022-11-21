Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,376. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

