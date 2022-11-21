Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,437 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

AMGN stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.51. 6,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,016. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.72. The stock has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

