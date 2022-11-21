LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Reaches $0.12

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $58.58 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

