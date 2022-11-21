Loom Network Price Tops $0.0455 (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $59.13 million and $25.22 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

