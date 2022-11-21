Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Financial Review

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Hour Loop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.50 $2.05 million ($4.47) -1.09 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.70 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $12.64, suggesting a potential upside of 159.53%. Hour Loop has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.47%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.04% 233.98% 82.68% Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Hour Loop on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

