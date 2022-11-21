Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 264,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,039,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $229,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,750. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 270,369 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

