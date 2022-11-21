Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

Lyft stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. 1,188,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,206,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

