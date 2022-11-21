MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Down 4.5% This Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, MAGIC has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $51.66 million and $726,838.99 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.60 or 0.08709558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00465645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.15 or 0.28569502 BTC.

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,719,565 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

