MaidSafeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $40.89 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $40.89 million and $1,517.15 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

