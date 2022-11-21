Main Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 454.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth $252,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth $276,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,467.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EWQ stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,574. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

