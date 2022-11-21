Main Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Main Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,970. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

